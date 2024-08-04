8 of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.28 lakh cr in mcap

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 1,28,913.5 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards, amid weak trend in equities.

The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 37,971.83 crore to Rs 15,49,626.88 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tanked Rs 23,811.88 crore to Rs 7,56,250.47 crore.

ITC’s mcap dropped by Rs 16,619.51 crore to Rs 6,11,423.11 crore and that of State Bank of India slumped by Rs 13,431.54 crore to Rs 7,56,717.85 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited declined by Rs 13,125.49 crore to Rs 20,28,695.57 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation went lower by Rs 11,821.5 crore to Rs 8,50,389.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 7,843.75 crore to Rs 8,42,176.78 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 4,288 crore to Rs 6,32,862.41 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 32,759.37 crore to Rs 12,63,601.40 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Rs 1,075.25 crore to Rs 7,47,677.98 crore.