7.40 crore I-T returns filed in FY23, says Sitharaman

New Delhi: Number of entities, including individuals, who filed income tax returns increased by 6.18 per cent in 2022-23 to over 7.40 crore, of which about 5.16 crore declared zero tax liability, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.



“There has been a 6.18 per cent increase in the number of persons filing Income Tax Returns in FY 2022-23 as compared to persons in FY 2021-22,” she said in the Lok Sabha.

India’s gross direct tax collection grew 20.33 per cent to over Rs 19.68 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

As per the return filing data shared by Sitharaman, the number of persons who filed income tax returns during the last four years has shown an increase.

Over 7.40 crore ITRs were filed in 2022-23, of which over 5.16 crore had zero tax liability.

Similarly, for 2021-22 fiscal, over 6.94 crore ITRs were filed, of which over 5.05 crore had zero tax liability.

Over 6.72 crore and 6.47 crore ITRs were filed in 2020-21 and 2019-20 fiscal years. Of this, over 4.84 crore and 2.90 crore assessees had zero tax liability.

The Government has taken several steps, like expansion of the scope of TDS/TCS, simplification of personal I-T, prefiling of ITRs, updated returns, new form 26AS and non-filers monitoring system, which has helped in adding taxpayers.

“E-mails and SMS reminders are issued to taxpayers to file their ITRs and pay their due taxes,” Sitharaman said, adding the tax department is also undertaking publicity campaigns to raise awareness about filing tax returns.

Moreover, the finance minister on Monday said both public and private banks have been instructed that harsh steps should not be taken when it comes to the process of loan repayment and that they should handle such cases with sensitivity. Sitharaman said this while making an intervention during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on a question related to repayment of loans taken by small borrowers.

“I have heard complaints about how mercilessly loan repayments have been followed up by some banks. The government has instructed all banks, both public and private, that harsh steps should not be taken when it comes to the process of loan repayment and they should approach the matter with humanity and sensitivity in mind,” she said.