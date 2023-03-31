6th edition of Duare Sarkar from today

Kolkata: The 6th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) kicks off across the state from April 1 and will be held till April 20.

State Level Implementation Task Force has been constituted for ensuring efficient service delivery with control rooms set up at block, district and state levels. Around 44 senior IAS officers have been deputed at district and sub-district levels to ensure intense monitoring. District Magistrates and departments can monitor footfall, enquiry, applications submitted and services delivered on a real-time basis through the Duare Sarkar portal.

As many as 33 government schemes implemented by 17 different nodal departments will be offered at the citizens’ doorsteps that includes four new schemes — widow pension, Medhashree, Bhabishyat Credit Card and Micro-irrigation under Bangla Krishi Sech Yojna. These schemes have been added to specifically benefit women, OBC students, potential entrepreneurs and farmers of the state. From April 1-10, camps will be held for submission of applications while from April 11-20, camps will be held for service delivery.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, in a press meet, informed that for convenience of citizens and to ensure last mile coverage, camps, both static and mobile, are being organised at the booth levels. Around one lakh camps have already been scheduled across the state for just receiving of applications out of which 32 percent are mobile camps and the rest are conventional ones. The same number of camps will be scheduled for delivery of services. Effectively, around two lakh camps will be held during the campaign. There will be a designated complaint box in each camp along with displays of scheme details and application process.