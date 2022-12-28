'53.8L public grievances redressed'

New Delhi: As many as 53.8 lakh public grievances were redressed during the recently concluded good governance week, the Centre said on Tuesday.



The government celebrated the second 'Sushasan Saptah' (good governance week) between December 19 and 25.

The Sushasan Saptah witnessed a nationwide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore 2022 has witnessed significant progress 53.8 lakh public grievances were redressed, 310 lakh service delivery applications were disposed and 949 innovations in governance were documented.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore (governance towards village) was the theme of the week.

On December 23, district-level workshops were held in all 768 districts to deliberate on innovations and vision India@2047. The district-level workshops were chaired by a senior retired IAS officer who had served as district collector in that district.