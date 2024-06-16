5 of top-10 cos add Rs 85,582 cr in mcap

New Delhi: Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week, with LIC emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with positive trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC were the gainers, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost Rs 84,704.81 crore from market valuation.

The valuation of LIC jumped Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore. RIL added Rs 10,216.41 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 19,98,957.88 crore.

The mcap of SBI climbed Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 1,108.36 crore to Rs 8,11,524.37 crore.

However, the valuation of HUL dropped by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.

The mcap of TCS tumbled Rs 22,052.24 crore to Rs 13,86,433.05 crore and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 18,600.5 crore to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 9,987.78 crore to Rs 5,38,216.34 crore.