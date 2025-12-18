40 lakh annual FASTag passes issued since August, barrier-free toll collection by 2026: Gadkari

New Delhi: The government will implement barrier-free toll collection at all 1,050 toll plazas across the country by 2026 and about 40 lakh annual FASTag passes have been issued in four months since August, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Answering queries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said annual FASTag passes will allow private cars to cross 200 toll plazas at Rs 3,000 a year, or an average of Rs 15 per toll. The pass is much cheaper when compared to the current cost of Rs 15,000 for crossing 200 tolls. "By 2026, we will put in place sophisticated AI-based system for collecting tolls at all the 1,050 plazas, which include 350 private toll booths and 700 government). Cars can move at Rs 80km/hour on highways without stopping at toll plazas," Gadkari said.

The minister said the new barrier-free seamless highway and expressway toll collection system will replace the current system of toll collection, wherein cars have to stop at toll plazas for money to be deducted from FASTag. Beginning August 15, 2025, the government has started the FASTag annual pass. The annual pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one-year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.