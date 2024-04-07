4 of top 10 cos add `1.71 lakh cr to mcap

New Delhi: Four of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 1,71,309.28 crore to their market valuation last week with HDFC Bank and LIC emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC were the gainers from the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever faced losses in their valuation.

The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 76,880.74 crore to reach Rs 11,77,065.34 crore. LIC added Rs 49,208.48 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,27,692.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS climbed Rs 34,733.64 crore to Rs 14,39,836.02 crore and that of SBI went up by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 6,82,152.71 crore.

However, the valuation of RIL tanked Rs 38,462.95 crore to Rs 19,75,547.68 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel eroded by Rs 21,206.58 crore to Rs 6,73,831.90 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 9,458.25 crore to Rs 7,60,084.40 crore.

The mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 7,996.54 crore to Rs 6,14,120.84 crore and that of ITC dipped by Rs 873.93 crore to Rs 5,34,158.81 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 129.23 crore to Rs 5,32,816.81 crore.