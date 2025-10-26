31 customs duty notifications consolidated into one: CBIC

New Delhi: In a trade facilitation measure, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has merged 31 customs duty notifications into one consolidated notification. This will be effective from November 1, 2025. “CBIC rolls out another trade facilitation measure! 31 Customs Duty Notifications merged into one consolidated Notification,” the CBIC said in a post on X. This is a step towards simplification, transparency and ease of doing business, the CBIC added.