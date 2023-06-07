3 killed, many injured as 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

Port-Au-Prince: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Haiti early Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The quake struck before dawn near the southern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“I thought the whole house was going to fall on top of me,” Eric Mpitabakana, a World Food Program official in Jeremie, told The Associated Press by phone. The three people who died were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people, Frankel Maginaire with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie told the AP.