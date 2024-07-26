25th Kargil Vijay Diwas: YFLO honours valour & sacrifice of Indian Air Force heroes

New Delhi: In an event organised by the Young Ficci Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Chairperson, Dr. Payal Kanodia & Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul, celebrated the valour and sacrifice of our Indian Air Force heroes to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The event commenced with a welcome note by Pankhuri Mukim Nandy, who extended a warm welcome to all the esteemed guests and members of YFLO. She highlighted the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a celebration of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

Dr. Payal Kanodia expressed her profound respect and admiration for the heroes of the Indian Air Force in her opening remarks, “As we commemorate Kargil Diwas today, we are reminded of the immense bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces.”

Archana Kapoor (Retd. Sqn Ldr) shared a precious takeaway token with the young ladies of YFLO: her personal power mantra, “Just Ask, And in All Probability, You Will Get What You Want”. As one of the first women pilots in the Indian Air Force, she recounted her inspiring journey and experiences during the Kargil War. Her story of perseverance and breaking barriers served as a profound source of inspiration to all present.

Air Veteran Group Captain Nitin Welde, a gallantry award recipient with over 5,000 hours of flying experience, also shared his remarkable experiences. He recounted his operations during the Kargil conflict and his unwavering commitment to duty, which has extended beyond his years of service.

His dedication to youth development and nation-building was evident in his passionate address, leaving a lasting impression on the

audience.