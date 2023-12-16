‘21 cos bid for incentives to manufacture electrolyser’

New Delhi: Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing, Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among 21 companies that have bid for government’s incentives to set up 3.4 GW of annual capacity for manufacturing electrolyser, a critical component required for hydrogen production.



According to an official statement, the bids came in response to a tender by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) inviting players for setting up 1.5 GW manufacturing capacity for electrolyser manufacturing. Bids for electrolyser manufacturers were invited on July 7 this year.

On July 10, state-owned SECI also invited bids for selection of green hydrogen producers for setting up production facilities of 4,50,000 tonnes of green hydrogen under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Mode-1-Tranche-I).

The SECI statement showed that 21 firms have bid for incentives for setting up 3.4 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity annually against 1.5 GW on offer. The other companies that have bid for incentives under the scheme are Hild Electric Private, Ohmium Operations, John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions, Waaree Energies, Jindal India, Avaada Electrolyser, Green H2 Network India, Advait Infratech, ACME Cleantech Solutions, Oriana Power, Matrix Gas and Renewables, HHP Seven, HomiHydrogen, Newtrace, C. Doctor & Company, Pratishna Engineers and LiveHy Energy, showed the statement.

Meanwhile, 14 companies have evinced interest for incentives to set up production facilities of 5,53,730 tonnes of green hydrogen, against the offered capacity of 4,50,000 tonnes.

These firms are ACME Cleantech Solutions, Torrent Power, UPL, GH4INDIA, Aneeka Universal, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, Greenko ZeroC, CESC Projects, JSW Neo Energy, Welspun New Energy, Avaada GreenH2, Reliance Green Hydrogen and Green Chemicals, HHP Two, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet had approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy. The mission is expected to lead to the development of 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The mission aims to develop India as a global hub for production, usage and exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives. It is expected to promote multilateral engagement and collaboration with various international efforts in hydrogen and fuel cells.