2-day conclave on career, education SMEs and culture begins in Kolkata

Kolkata: A two-day conclave, titled ‘four dot four’ on career, education SMEs and culture commenced at Maidan grounds on Saturday.



Jointly organised by the Directorate of Resettlement, Ministry of Defence and Enterprise Development Institute, the event will provide opportunities for those seeking career in different domains and SMEs both in foreign land and

India.

Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, PVSM, VM and ADC, former Chief of the Air Staff of India, appreciated the endeavour and said it will boost the confidence of the students.

Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, principal of St. Xavier’s College, spoke at length on education of the future.

The two-day event will witness mass counselling sessions, SME expo, panel discussions and cultural programmes.

For Dr Arpan Mitra, chairman, Enterprises Development Institute, coming to the Maidan grounds made him recall his visits to the earlier editions of Kolkata Book Fair at the same place.

Dr Nithima Yuenyong, VP, Pathumthani University, Thailand, said the tuition fee and cost of living is affordable in her country, making it an education hub in South East Asia.