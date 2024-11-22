19th Security Leadership Summit 2024: Pioneering the Future of Security in India

New Delhi: The 19th Security Leadership Summit, commenced in the national capital on Thursday focused on transformative issues such as the integration of artificial intelligence in security services, women’s safety, international investigations in the private sector, and the collaboration of private security with law enforcement agencies. The sessions further will delve into the role of drone technology and cybersecurity in enhancing national security, spotlighting the emergence of drone operators as vital assets in security operations.

The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and the Association of Private Detectives and Investigators (APDI) inaugurated the summit at PHD House, here. This event brings together leading figures from government, industry, and academia to explore the future of security, particularly through the lens of advanced technologies.

The inaugural day featured Gen V K Singh, former four-star general and former union minister, and Lt. Gen M U Nair, the National Cyber Security Coordinator for the Government of India. They were joined by Mahesh Sharma, Secretary General of CAPSI and APDI, who presided over the event.

Gen V K Singh unveiled CAPSI’s strategic document titled ‘Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat Vision 2047,’ which outlines a comprehensive roadmap aimed at addressing security challenges and fostering a secure and developed India by the year 2047.

He emphasized the necessity of leveraging technology to strengthen national security and improve internal safety frameworks. Lt. Gen M U Nair contributed insights on aligning advanced technologies, such as AI and drones, with national security goals, while Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special CP - Crime (IAS), chaired a panel discussion on women’s safety.

The summit also hosted a remarkable lineup of speakers, including Satya Pal Singh, former union minister, and various high-ranking officials from law enforcement and defense sectors. International perspectives were provided by prominent figures like Mike LaCorte, President of the Association of British Investigators, and Ambassador (Dr) Sylvester Okere, CEO of Strategic Groups USA LLC.

In his remarks, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman of CAPSI & APDI, reiterated the organization’s commitment to addressing future security challenges.

He announced an initiative aimed at training 100,000 drone operators in accordance with DGCA guidelines, envisioning a revolutionary shift in the security landscape of India.

Whereas, Gen Singh remarked on the visionary concept of Drone Warriors introduced by CAPSI, highlighting its potential applications across various sectors. He stressed that national security is rooted in strong internal security and that as technology evolves, so too do the associated threats. Cybersecurity, he noted, is becoming a fundamental component of national defense.