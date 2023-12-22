‘19th EV EXPO 2023’ opens at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi: India’s prominent eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo ‘19th EV EXPO 2023’ started to an enthusiastic response at Hall No. 11, 12 & 12A of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 3-day event is showcasing the latest and technologically advanced, pollution-free 2, 3 & 4 wheeled e-vehicles, parts and accessories, charging solutions and technology from around 218 national and international companies.

The Expo was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways through video link.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Gadkari thanked the organisers for organising India’s Pioneer Electric vehicle Expo since 2015 and creating a platform for Young entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their innovations and contribute towards making India self reliant in the field of EVs.

He said that it’s very encouraging to interact with so many young stars from different startups who are manufacturing products such a e-bike, Scooters, carts, e-rickshaws and other e-vehicles. There is a huge demand for small battery operated electric vehicles in the market. India has the potential to become an exporter of these variants of EVs. He added that as per the Vahan database 34.54 lakh e-vehicles are already registered in India. India’s EV market is expected to grow to 1 crore annual sales by 2030 and create around 5 Crore jobs.

He added that an estimated that Rs 20 lakh Crore investment is needed in India for EV eco system until 2030. This is a big opportunity for OEMs, component and battery manufacturers and charging part operators. India has potential to become No. 1 EV maker in the World and we are committed to making India a self reliant country in clean energy production and mass application.

He also added that the Govt. has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into Hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The regulations have been finalized and technology demonstrations done successfully. Govt. intends to shift public transport and logistics to electric vehicles.