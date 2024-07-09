‘19 coal mines allocated to 13 power plants to dispose fly ash’

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said 19 coal mines have been allocated to 13 thermal power plants for disposal of fly ash.

The Ministry of Coal has undertaken a significant initiative to ensure proper disposal of fly ash by allocating mine voids.

A Central Level Working Group (CLWG) under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, was formed in 2023 for this purpose.

The interested Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) applies for the allocation of mine voids to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which is eventually discussed in the CLWG

meeting.