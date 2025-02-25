114 MoUs of `1.89 lakh cr inked on day 1 of Assam biz summit

Guwahati: Over 110 MoUs worth about Rs 1.89 lakh crore were signed on the first day of the Advantage Assam business summit on Tuesday, with the figure expected to increase substantially by the end of the two-day meet.

Four international non-financial MoUs were signed, besides leading domestic companies like Adani Group, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and PSUs such as OIL, ONGC, NRL, pledging investment in this northeastern state on the first day of the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit’.

“On Day 1 of #AdvantageAssam2, the state signed 114 MoUs worth approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore with leading companies, including Adani Total Gas, Tata Power, ONGC, Oil India, Essar Group, JSW Energy, AMUL, PNB, DP World, Welspun, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and NRL etc,” the Chief Minister’s Office said on X.

The government signed a Rs 30,000 crore-pact with Tata Power, Rs 7,000 crore one with JSW Group, Rs 5,850 crore with Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd, Rs 5,000 crore with Adani Total Gas Ltd, Rs 3,000 crore with PNB Investment Services Ltd and Rs 2,100 crore pact with Essar Group.

Among PSUs that signed MoUs during the day are OIL, pledging investment of Rs 23,300 crore & an investment proposal of Rs 10,711 crore by the Numaligarh Refinery.

The MoUs signed were in varied sectors, from energy to healthcare to manufacturing.