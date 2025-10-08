‘1 GB data cheaper than a cup of tea in India’

New Delhi: One GB of wireless data in India costs less than a cup of tea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he showcased the country’s rapid digital growth to renew his pitch for Make in India across sectors - from mobiles to semiconductors and electronics.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) here, he said India’s democratic setup, the government’s welcoming approach and ease of doing business policies have helped the country attain an image of an investor-friendly destination.

“Our success in digital public infrastructure is a testament to how committed the government is to a digital-first mindset,” he said. “This is the best time to invest, innovate, and make in India.”

India has the world’s second-largest telecom market, the second-largest 5G market, the manpower, mobility and mindset to lead, he said.

The country recently launched its Made in India 4G Stack. With this, India has joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability, he said.

In terms of user data consumption, we are among the leading countries in the world. “This means that digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury; it is an integral part of Indian life.”

Listing tremendous progress made by India in the digital space in the last decade, he said, “1 GB of wireless data in India is cheaper than the cost of one cup of tea.”

“The country that once struggled with 2G, today has 5G reaching almost every district,” he said.

He briefly mentioned data sovereignty, saying the world is generating more data than ever before, making issues of storage, security, and sovereignty critically important. The PM had announced on August 15 that this year would be a year of big changes and big reforms.

“We are increasing the pace of reforms,” he said without elaborating.

Just last month, GST rates were rationalised, making common-use items from shampoo to television sets cheaper.

India, he said, offers immense opportunities in the manufacturing of semiconductors, mobiles, and electronics.

Industry, innovators and startups need to step up now, he said.

On government actions to support digital push, Modi said the government is supporting the startup ecosystem with Telecom Technology Development Fund and Digital Communications Innovations Square. The government is also financing test beds for technologies like 5G, 6G, advanced optical communications, and tera-hertz to enable product development.

“India Mobile Congress and India’s success in the telecom sector reflect the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he said, recalling how the idea of ‘Make in India’ was once frowned upon by skeptics who doubted India’s ability to produce technologically advanced products, citing delays of decades in adopting new technologies during earlier regimes.

The PM also said cyber security is being accorded equal priority in the country.