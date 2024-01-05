Mayank Srivastava assumes the role of Commissioner in Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department

Raipur: Mayank Srivastava, the new Commissioner and Director of Public Relations Department, assumed office on Thursday. He also took charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Chhattisgarh SAMVAD, alongside his position as the Public Relations Commissioner today at the Directorate of Public Relations in Atal Nagar, Raipur.



Dipanshu Kabra, the former Public Relations Commissioner extended his congratulations and best wishes to Srivastava for his new duties. Officials from the Public Relations Office and Chhattisgarh SAMVAD were present during the occasion.