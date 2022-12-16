Delhi Teacher Brutally Attacks Class 5 Student, Throws Her From Balcony

A School teacher threw a student of Class 5 from the first floor in a school in Delhi's Karol Bagh on December 16.

The kid named Vandana, has been admitted to the hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition.

The teacher, who has been identified as Gita, has been arrested.





Witnesses of the incident have confirmed to the police that such incidents of teachers becoming violent with students at Balika Vidyalaya are not unheard of.





Allegedly, Gita had also beaten Vandana before throwing her off the balcony