Zubeen's family writes to PM seeking expeditious trial in his death case

Guwahati: The family of popular Assam singer Zubeen Garg on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a special court for expedited trial and appropriate diplomatic-legal action in Singapore in connection with his death in the island country last September.

They also sought that bail should not be granted to any of the accused in the case till the judicial process is over.

The memorandum, signed by Garg's wife Garima, sister Palmee Borthakur and uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, has been sent via email to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Posting the memorandum on Facebook, Garima wrote: “Ahead of celebration of glorious 77th Republic Day of our nation, I conveyed my greetings to PM Narendra Modi and also sent a memorandum on behalf of our family regarding the legal process concerning Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg’s death.”

In the memorandum, the family said the singer-composer's death has left behind not merely a grieving family, but also millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action in the matter.

“We have a sole objection now…Zubeen Garg has to receive real and complete justice. The guilty must get the most severe punishment,” she added.

The family mentioned that while the Assam Police's CID is investigating the matter here, the Singapore authorities are also conducting their own enquiry with the family in “continuous engagement with authorities in both jurisdictions”.

The memorandum said that, along with detailed statement through emails, Garg’s uncle, Manoj Borthakur, had in person appeared before the Coroner’s Court on the first day of hearing earlier this month and sought “factual clarity regarding the sequence of events, safety measures, human decisions and emergency response surrounding Zubeen’s death”.

The family requested the intervention of the Central government in the constitution of a special court in India “to ensure focused adjudication, public confidence and avoidance of procedural delay in the case”.

They have sought fast-tracking of the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures “so that justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time”, and also ensuring that none of the accused are granted bail unless the process of justice is completed.

The family also requested the appointment of more public prosecutors, if necessary, to assist the five-member team already put in place by the Assam government, so that the case is conducted with the highest professional competence and seriousness it warrants and in order to expedite the process.

They further sought “active diplomatic and legal engagement” with Singapore to monitor proceedings in the Coroner's Court at the highest level, to ensure that all relevant materials and testimonies are made available to Indian authorities, explore all lawful avenues for mutual legal assistance, and prevent jurisdictional complexity from becoming a barrier to truth.

“We are a family in grief, but also citizens of a Republic founded on justice. We place our trust in your good office to ensure that this matter is pursued with the seriousness, urgency and moral weight it deserves,” the family added in the memorandum.

Garg had died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police's CID is probing the case and had submitted its charge-sheet on December 12. Out of the seven arrested in the case so far, the SIT has accused four of murder and one of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The other two have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

A separate enquiry is also underway by local authorities in Singapore, with a coroner's court recently ruling out foul play and stating that Garg was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.