Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine

BY PTI27 March 2023 2:07 PM GMT
Zaporizhzhia: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi in Ukraine.

Meanwhile two people were killed and 29 wounded Monday when Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, local officials said.

Video footage of the aftermath showed damaged residential buildings, debris in the streets and vehicles on fire.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "terrorism."

