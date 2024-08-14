Yunus reaches out to Hindus; promises protection for minorities

Dhaka: In the wake of ongoing political unrest and communal tensions, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, is taking steps to address the concerns of religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community. The 84-year-old economist, who assumed the role of Chief Advisor on August 8, made a significant gesture by visiting the centuries-old Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka on Tuesday, reaching out to the distressed Hindu population.

During his visit to the temple, one of the prominent ‘Shakti peethas’ in the country, Yunus urged the Hindu community to “exercise patience” and assured them that his government would punish those responsible for attacks on minority members.

In his message, he emphasised unity and equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations.

“Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us,” Yunus stated, as reported by The Daily Star newspaper. He added: “In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured.” The Chief Adviser’s outreach comes at a crucial time, as the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance reported that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5. The alliance termed these incidents as an “assault on the Hindu religion.”

Responding to the escalating concerns, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, under the guidance of Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, has set up a hotline for citizens to report attacks on religious institutions. This move aims to gather information swiftly and address any incidents targeting temples, churches, or other places of worship.

The political landscape in Bangladesh has been tumultuous since the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The power vacuum has led to widespread violence and vandalism, with minority communities often bearing the brunt of the unrest. Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) Sakhawat Hossain estimated that around 500 or more protesters and policemen were killed during the three weeks of violence, which originated from a movement by Students Against Discrimination.

The Hindu community, in particular, has been vocal about their concerns. Last week, thousands of Hindus staged massive protest rallies in Dhaka and Chattagram, demanding protection, special tribunals for expedited trials of those persecuting minorities, allocation of 10 per cent parliamentary seats for minorities, and the enactment of a minority protection law. As the country grapples with this crisis, there are also legal developments concerning the former government. Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six others, including two senior ministers of her Cabinet and the sacked police chief, are set to face trial on murder charges. This case, filed by a resident of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area, is the first against Hasina since her resignation.