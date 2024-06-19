YSRCP leader's daughter runs over man with car, released on bail in Chennai

In a tragic incident underscoring the precarious existence of those who live on the streets, a young man lost his life in Chennai when he was run over by a car allegedly driven by Beeda Madhuri, daughter of YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao. The victim, identified as Surya, a 22-year-old painter from Odaikuppam near Besant Nagar, had been sleeping on a pavement along Tiger Varadachari Road when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses and police reports suggest that Surya had an argument with his wife earlier in the day and, after consuming alcohol, chose to rest on the roadside pavement for the night. His wife, Vanitha, who was concerned for his well-being, had just located him when tragedy struck.

Madhuri, purportedly at the wheel of a BMW, turned onto the road and collided with Surya, fatally injuring him. Witnesses recounted that the vehicle briefly halted post-accident, with two women stepping out to assess the situation and call for medical assistance. However, they left the scene as bystanders began to gather.

Despite efforts to save him, Surya succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the Government Royapettah Hospital. The next morning, Beeda Madhuri voluntarily surrendered to the police, accompanied by her legal counsel. She was subsequently arrested on charges of causing death due to negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code but was released on station bail, sparking outrage among locals and the victim's family.

The incident has reignited concerns about road safety, especially for vulnerable individuals like Surya, whose tragic end underscores the risks faced by those living on the streets. Protests erupted outside the Shastri Nagar police station, demanding justice and stricter accountability for negligent driving cases that result in fatalities.

With investigations ongoing by the traffic unit in Adyar, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the perilous realities faced by individuals whose lives intersect with bustling urban traffic, where the slightest lapse in attention can have devastating consequences.