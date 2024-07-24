YouTuber Dhruv Rathee summoned in defamation case by BJP spokesperson

New Delhi: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was called by a Delhi court in response to a defamation lawsuit brought by BJP spokesperson Suresh Karamshi Nakhua. Nakhua, a BJP member from Mumbai, claims that in a video that was uploaded on July 7, Rathee labeled him a "violent and abusive troll".



On July 19, Saket Court District Judge Gunjan Gupta issued the summons. Furthermore, Rathee has been informed by the court of Nakhua's plea for interim relief, and the next hearing has been set for August 6.

Nakhua claims in his complaint that Rathee's film depicted him as a member of a group of “violent and abusive trolls” and made baseless charges. Nakhua contends that the video created a false narrative to attack his moral character and social standing, and that these accusations were unfounded and meant to harm his reputation. The summons and notification were to be served by mail, courier, and electronic methods, according to the court's ruling.