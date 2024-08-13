Youth must come forward and strive to make India a developed nation by 2047: Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad and called upon youth to come forward and strive to make India a developed nation by 2047.



The 'Tiranga Yatra' is a way to energise youth and commit themselves to nation building, asserted the senior BJP leader while addressing a gathering before flagging off the yatra in Gujarat's commercial hub ahead of Independence Day.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago has become not just an expression of patriotism, but also a symbol of our pledge to make India a great and developed nation by 2047," Shah emphasised.

"When the country under PM Modi's leadership is committed to become a developed nation, citizens, especially youth, need to come forward and work with the aim of making the country No. 1 in the field they are working in," he underlined.

After flagging off the city-wide event, Shah, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, participated in the yatra by walking for some distance on the route holding the national flag.

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among citizens and to promote awareness about the tricolour.