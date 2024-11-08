Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kamala Harris for her ‘spirited campaign’, wishes Trump on election win

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has extended his congratulations to both outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump, acknowledging their efforts in the recently concluded US presidential election.

In a letter to Kamala Harris, who lost the fiercely contested race to Trump, Gandhi praised her for running a spirited campaign and lauded her message of unity and hope. "I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many," he wrote. Recalling the Biden administration's role in strengthening India-US ties, Gandhi added, "Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered." He concluded by wishing her success in her future endeavors.

In a separate letter to President-elect Donald Trump, Gandhi expressed confidence that under Trump’s leadership, India and the United States would continue to build upon their "historic friendship." "I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future," he wrote. He expressed optimism about further deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with opportunities benefiting both Indians and Americans. "I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America," Gandhi added.

Trump, 78, previously served as the 45th President following his 2016 victory. His return to the White House marks a new chapter in the India-US relationship, one rooted in shared democratic values and mutual goals.