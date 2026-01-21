‘You are my boss’, says PM as Nabin takes over as BJP’s 12th president

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday officially appointed Bihar leader Nitin Nabin as its 12th national president, replacing J P Nadda and signalling what the party leadership described as a generational shift in the organisation at a politically significant time. Nabin, 45, becomes the youngest BJP president in the party’s history and among the youngest since Amit Shah took the post in 2014, as the party prepares for a busy election cycle and an organisational restructuring exercise that has been pending for years.

The installation took place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s top leadership attended the ceremony before escorting Nabin to his new office. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, outgoing BJP president Nadda and party general secretary B L Santhosh were present when Nabin formally assumed charge. Members of Nabin’s family, including his wife and children, were also at the headquarters for the event.

In his address to party workers, Modi described Nabin as a “millennial” leader with youthful energy and wide organisational experience. Modi said Nabin represented a generation shaped by rapid social and technological change, from the era of radio in childhood to artificial intelligence, linking the party’s future mobilisation efforts to leaders who can navigate evolving political communication and newer methods of public outreach.

In a speech of around 40 minutes, Modi repeatedly addressed Nabin as “mananiya” (honourable) and used the occasion to frame his government’s record as an account being presented to the new party president. “I, too, as a party worker, was giving an account of my work to the new president. I have given an account of my work. He will now write my CR (confidential report). I am awaiting his guidance,” Modi said. In another remark that drew loud applause from the gathering, the prime minister said, “When it comes to party matters, mananiya Nitin Nabin ji… I am a worker, and you are my boss.”

Modi also urged Nabin to maintain coordination within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying the BJP president’s role would not be limited to internal party management. “Nitinji is now everybody’s president (in the party). His responsibilities are not limited to taking care of the BJP only. He has to take care of the responsibility of maintaining coordination with all friends in the NDA,” Modi said.

The prime minister also placed Nabin’s elevation in a broader narrative of BJP’s organisational growth under past presidents. Modi credited earlier party chiefs for expanding the party’s footprint through distinct phases, pointing to the first full majority under Rajnath Singh, the party’s multi-state expansion under Amit Shah and grassroots consolidation under J P Nadda. Nabin’s presidency, Modi suggested, would represent the next phase in this continuum, involving alliance management, organisational strengthening and preparation for the evolving electorate.

K Laxman, who served as the returning officer for the party’s internal polls, handed over the certificate of election to Nabin and described the result as a reflection of the BJP’s internal political culture. “This election shows that in the BJP, leadership rises from hard work and dedication, not from dynastic privilege,” Laxman said.

Outgoing BJP chief Nadda described Nabin as a “young, energetic and talented karyakarta” who brings both organisational and administrative experience. Nadda said Nabin’s record reflected consistent political work over the years, pointing out that he is a five-term legislator from Bihar and has served as a minister in the NDA government in the state. “At such a young age, he is a five-term MLA. He also served as a minister in the Bihar government,” Nadda said.

Nadda highlighted Nabin’s earlier responsibilities within the organisation, noting that during his stint with the Yuva Morcha, he travelled across the country and gained an understanding of different regions and party units. Nadda also said Nabin served as the party’s in-charge for Sikkim and credited him with contributing to efforts that eventually brought the BJP to power in Chhattisgarh. Nadda asserted that Nabin would take the party forward at a rapid pace under Modi’s leadership and thanked party workers for their support during his own tenure. He also expressed gratitude to Modi for guiding him while he served as the party president.

Nabin’s election was presented as a unanimous decision within the BJP. According to details cited at the headquarters, his elevation was backed by 37 sets of nomination papers from states, Union Territories and the parliamentary party. The endorsement by senior leaders including Modi, Shah, Singh, Gadkari and Nadda was highlighted as evidence of broad support for the transition.

Nabin’s rise to the top organisational post had not been widely predicted, with his name not featuring prominently in speculation about Nadda’s successor. The choice, party leaders indicated informally, reflected a readiness to look beyond conventional frontrunners as part of a larger strategic plan that prioritises leadership renewal and long-term organisational discipline.

Nabin’s appointment also comes with immediate challenges. He is expected to lead the party into a set of crucial Assembly elections beginning with West Bengal, followed by contests in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Beyond these elections, he will also oversee preparations for high-stakes battles expected in 2027, including Uttar Pradesh. Another major task awaiting him is a long-pending organisational overhaul, widely seen as necessary to sustain the party’s electoral machinery after more than a decade of continuous expansion and governance responsibilities.

In his first address as national president, Nabin asked people, particularly young Indians, to enter politics to help fulfil Modi’s stated resolve of making India a developed country. Referring to Modi’s Independence Day call, he said, “On August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the country’s youth to enter public life. I want to ask the country’s youth that keeping distance from politics is not the solution but making active contributions.” He urged youth participation in what he described as “positive politics” and warned against expecting quick success.

“At the same time, I would also like to point out to the youths that there is no shortcut in politics. Politics is not a 100-metre race but a marathon where one’s stamina and not speed is tested,” he said, adding that young people should come forward and work steadily while keeping their “roots strong”.

Nabin also called on party leaders and workers to ensure an all-out effort for the BJP’s success in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal. He said the party must protect “Sanatan traditions and faith” and safeguard the country from demographic changes. He also sought to assure the cadre that their contribution would be recognised, saying the BJP’s “watchtower” was strong enough to take note of the work done by each worker.

Nabin, described by party leaders as low-profile and unassuming, had recently resigned as Bihar’s minister for law and justice, urban development and housing after he was appointed BJP working president on December 14.