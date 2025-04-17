‘You are against Muslims, but in Saudi….’: Mamata attacks PM Modi on Waqf Act

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of displaying double standards in its stance towards Muslims. Speaking at a meeting with clerics, Banerjee pointed out the contradiction in the party’s rhetoric within the country and its actions abroad. “You oppose Muslims here, but in nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, you’re more than willing to accept their hospitality,” she said, questioning the credibility of the BJP’s domestic position compared to its diplomatic conduct overseas. Her remarks came as she urged members of the INDIA bloc to maintain unity in opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, which has triggered concerns and demonstrations from opposition parties and various minority groups.

“This isn’t about individual political interests—it’s about standing together against decisions that impact communities at large,” Banerjee said. She also warned that after the Waqf-related changes, the push for a Uniform Civil Code could further marginalize minority voices. The comments were made against the backdrop of recent violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, where protests against the Waqf Amendment Act escalated, leaving three people dead, including a father and son. The unrest saw several injured and significant damage to public and private property. One person died during police firing.

In response to the situation, the West Bengal Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sequence of events leading to the violence. The SIT will include officials from various departments, such as the Intelligence Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and Counter Insurgency Force (CIF), alongside officers from the Cyber Crime and Traffic divisions. The incident has added to the already charged political climate in the state, with Banerjee using the moment to rally opposition forces and question the Centre’s policies that she claims are creating deeper divides in the society.