X outage: Musk links large-scale cyberattack to Ukraine

New Delhi: Elon Musk has alleged that a large-scale cyberattack on X, formerly Twitter, had digital traces linked to Ukraine. Speaking to Fox News, Musk remarked, “We’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

The disruption, which started early Monday, affected users across Asia, Europe, and North America. Downdetector, a website monitoring service outages, recorded thousands of reports of inaccessibility.

This is not the first time Musk has attributed technical failures on X to cyberattacks. Last year, he made similar claims following an outage that coincided with a planned live-streamed interview with Donald Trump.

Musk also referenced a post from the X account DogeDesigner, which suggested that the cyberattack was linked to ongoing protests against his leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and acts of vandalism targeting Tesla facilities. “This required an enormous amount of resources,” he speculated, hinting at the involvement of a nation-state or an organised group. to Ukraine

During a separate interview with Fox Business, Musk reiterated that computers involved in the attack were traced back to Ukraine. However, cybersecurity experts warn against using IP addresses as definitive proof, as attackers can easily disguise their locations.

As X worked to recover, reports of outages peaked at over 40,000 users experiencing connectivity issues. Many continued to face disruptions throughout the day as the platform attempted to restore stability.