‘X’ may be held responsible for Grok generated content: Govt source

New Delhi: Social media platform ‘X’ may be held responsible for content generated by its artificial intelligence tool Grok, and a legal view in this regard will be firmed up soon, a government source said. Recently, users on ‘X’ have been asking various questions about Indian politicians from Grok and the AI platform was coming up with responses which were unpalatable.

Grok is an AI tool on social media platform ‘X’.

“Prima facie, it seems Yes. It is my personal view, but the same has to be legally scrutinised,” the government source said when asked if ‘X’ can be held responsible for Grok-generated content. The source said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in discussion with the social media platform to understand and assess its working.

Last year, the government had taken immediate action and issued guidelines on AI after Google’s Gemini made some unpleasant remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to queries.

The guidelines to check social media content are in place, and the companies need to adhere to them, the source added.