‘X hit by cyberattack, large group or country likely involved’: Musk

San Francisco: Elon Musk said X (formerly twitter) was hit by a massive cyberattack on Monday, suggesting that a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state could be behind it. The attack led to three outages throughout the day, each lasting nearly an hour. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing...,” Elon Musk posted on X.

According to Downdetector, the platform faced three outages throughout the day, with interruptions peaking around 3:00 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users, surging again at 7:30 pm with 1,500 reports, and continuing later around 9:00 pm as users faced further access issues. Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion. In 2023, he became the first person to reach 200 million followers on X

The tracking website showed that nearly 52 per cent of problems were related to the website, 41 per cent to the app and 8 per cent had to do with server connection problems.