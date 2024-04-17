‘X’ complies with EC orders to remove political posts, expresses disagreement with measure

New Delhi: The Election Commission has directed the Elon Musk-owned social media entity ‘X’ to remove certain posts by YSR Congress, AAP, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, citing breaches of the Model Code of Conduct, as announced by the platform on Tuesday.



Issuance of these directives occurred on April 2 and 3, with a subsequent reminder from the election authority on April 10, highlighting potential violations of the “voluntary code of ethics” should ‘X’ not comply with the removal of the reported posts. ‘X’ disclosed that the Election Commission of India mandated the removal of specific posts that included political content from various elected officials, political entities, and electoral candidates.

The election authority determined that the posts in question contravened the electoral code, which prohibits disparaging political entities based on the private lives of their members or on unsubstantiated claims or distorted information.

In adherence to the directives, ‘X’ has restricted access to the posts for the duration of the election cycle. Nonetheless, the platform expressed disagreement with the measures, asserting that the principle of free speech should encompass these posts and political discourse broadly. The platform has informed the impacted parties and, for the sake of transparency, has made the removal orders public. Additionally, ‘X’ urges the Election Commission to disclose all future removal orders.