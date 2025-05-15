X account of China’s Global Times restored in India

New Delhi: The X account handles of Chinese media houses Global Times and Xinhua on Wednesday morning showed that they have been withheld in India in response to a legal request. In the evening, however, the X account of Global Times was restored. During the recent military conflict with Pakistan, the Indian government on May 8 ordered to block around 8,000 accounts on X, including those belonging to some media houses in “unfriendly” countries.

The handles of Global Times and Xinhua were also blocked as part of the excercise. While the Global Times account was seen working on Wednesday evening, the X handle of Xinhua continued to remain blocked. The exact time of unblocking the Global Times account could not be ascertained. The Xinhua account continued to display a message that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request.

Government sources said that certain issues have been communicated to the blocked account, which will be restored once the concerns are addressed. The sources, however, did not elaborate on the conditions put in place by the government for unblocking the Global Times account.agencies