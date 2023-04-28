Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India’s image: PT Usha

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh instead of approaching them.



Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

The IOA is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the government-formed oversight panel’s findings have not been made public as yet.

Frustrated with the three-month long wait, the peeved wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding arrest of the WFI boss.

It is clear that the IOA has not liked the wrestlers’ move.

“Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA,” Usha told reporters after the sports body’s executive committee meeting.

Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha shot back by saying, “Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It’s not good for sport.”

Chaubey said, “IOA President Dr. PT Usha would like to say that this kind of agitation is not good for the country’s image. India has a good reputation globally. This negative publicity is not good for the country.”

“We want to be with not just the wrestlers but with every athlete who has represented India, but under the rules and the law of the country.”

In a press release, Usha added, “They are sitting on a dharna and asking all political parties to join them, and that is what disappoints me.”

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang said IOA president’s statement is shocking.

“She herself was an athlete and she is also a woman. We did not expect this harsh reaction from her, we expected support,” a flustered Bajrang told PTI.

“If IOA thinks wrestlers demanding justice is tarnishing the image of the country, what was that when she broke down and explained her plight after being harassed by a few goons at her academy. What had happened then,” asked Bajrang.

The top wrestler was referring to Usha breaking down during a press conference in February this year when she spoke about harassment at her academy in Balussery, Kerala. with agency inputs