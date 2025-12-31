World rings in 2026 with fireworks and mass celebrations

New Delhi: Fireworks lit up skylines, city squares overflowed with crowds, and millions counted down together as countries across the world ushered in 2026 with colour, music and large public gatherings, marking the start of a new year after an eventful 2025.

The first major celebrations came from the Asia-Pacific region, where the new year arrived hours before Europe and the Americas. In Sydney, more than a million people lined the harbour foreshore and nearby vantage points as fireworks cascaded from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and barges on the water. Organisers said the display featured new lighting patterns and music-synchronised sequences. Just across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand was among the very first nations to welcome 2026, with crowds gathering in Auckland, Wellington and other cities. In Auckland, fireworks erupted from the Sky Tower as people filled downtown streets and waterfront areas for countdown events.

Across Asia, celebrations blended modern spectacles with long-standing traditions. In Japan, many families marked the transition quietly, while public countdowns drew large crowds in major cities. In Tokyo, people gathered around screens and public squares before temple bells rang at midnight, a ritual associated with reflection and renewal.

Several cities in China hosted light shows and cultural performances to welcome the new year, although celebrations in some places remained relatively restrained, with authorities encouraging localised events. In South Korea, crowds assembled at traditional sunrise points and urban centres, combining countdowns with customary wishes for health and prosperity.

As midnight swept westward, Europe became the focal point. In London, fireworks exploded over the River Thames, illuminating the London Eye and Big Ben. Thousands gathered along the riverbanks despite winter temperatures, while millions more followed the display on television and online streams. Officials said extensive planning was in place to manage crowds and transport.

Paris welcomed 2026 with fireworks and light projections near the Champs-Élysées and the Eiffel Tower, as revellers celebrated in streets and public squares. In Germany, large crowds gathered around the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with authorities maintaining heightened security and issuing safety advisories on the use of fireworks.

Southern Europe marked the new year with familiar customs. In Spain, people followed the tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight, with major gatherings in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol and other city centres. Italy and Greece combined church services, concerts and midnight fireworks, as families welcomed the year at home and in public spaces.

In the Americas, celebrations began in Brazil, where millions dressed in white and gathered along Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach. Fireworks lit up the night sky over the Atlantic, accompanied by live music and large-scale public events that have become a hallmark of New Year festivities in the city.

Further north, New York City hosted its iconic Times Square ball drop, drawing tens of thousands despite freezing temperatures. The event featured musical performances and was conducted under tight security. Similar countdowns unfolded across the United States and Canada, with fireworks, concerts and community gatherings. Around the world, celebrations were accompanied by increased security measures and public advisories, reflecting efforts to balance festivity with safety. As fireworks faded across successive time zones, cities and communities entered 2026 with public joy, private reflection and renewed hopes for the year ahead.with agency inputs