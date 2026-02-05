World moving towards new global order: PM Modi in RS

New Delhi: The world is moving towards a new global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying on the President's address, adding that India has emerged as a loud voice of the Global South. The Prime Minister started his reply as Opposition parties raised slogans saying the 'Leader of Opposition should be allowed to speak' amid the stand-off in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister took a dig at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and suggested he can raise slogans while sitting. Opposition MPs later staged a walkout. The Prime Minister said the world is moving towards a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is clear, the world is moving towards a new world order. After the second world war, a world order was created, now the world is moving towards a new world order. If we analyse it independently, it is leaning towards India," Modi said. "The world is talking about the global south, India is a loud voice of the global south," he said.

He mentioned the trade deals being finalised with different countries. "We are doing future-ready trade deals with a lot of countries. In the past few days, we have had nine major trade deals, and the mother of all deals was the one with the European Union," he said. He also took a jibe at the Opposition, which had staged a walkout, and said, "They got tired and left... But some day they will have to reply... How did they bring India to a point that no country was coming forward to have a trade deal with us." He also accused former Congress-led governments of destroying India's image. He further said "the whole world is appreciating" the India-US trade deal. He added that the trade deal will especially be beneficial for the Indian youth.