World leaders appeal for calm, restraint

New Delhi: World leaders have appealed for calm after India launched a series of missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including areas reportedly linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group, in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged both India and Pakistan to avoid any further escalation. “The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in New York. US President Donald Trump, speaking shortly after the news broke, expressed hope for a rapid de-escalation. “It’s a shame,” he told reporters at the White House. “We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval Office. I guess people knew something was going to happen.” When asked if he had a message for India and Pakistan, Trump responded, “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington is closely observing developments in the region. The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced alarm over rising military tensions between the two South Asian neighbours. “We are deeply concerned about the intensifying military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, as quoted by state news agency TASS. She added that Russia encourages both nations to address their differences through bilateral dialogue based on the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Parliament that the United Kingdom was actively engaging with New Delhi and Islamabad to press for de-escalation. “Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain,” he said in the House of Commons. Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed this position, urging both nations to engage directly in diplomatic talks. Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney also weighed in, posting on social media, “I am deeply concerned by the events in Kashmir tonight and urge calm and dialogue to avoid further conflict.”

The German Foreign Ministry, in a statement on social media, said responsible conduct was urgently required. “Escalation must be prevented and civilians protected. We are in contact with both India and Pakistan,” the post read. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking on national television, acknowledged India’s security concerns while calling for restraint. “We understand India’s desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians,” he said during an interview on TF1. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates called on both countries to de-escalate. “We urge India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace,” said a statement from Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He called for dialogue and mutual understanding as the path to stability in South Asia.

Neighbouring Bangladesh also responded with concern. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was closely monitoring the situation and hoped for a diplomatic resolution. “We urge both the countries to remain calm, show restraint and refrain from taking any steps that could further aggravate the situation,” the statement read. China, which shares borders with both nations, called on New Delhi and Islamabad to act in the interest of regional stability. “We are concerned about the ongoing situation… We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation,” said China’s Foreign Ministry. Spokesperson Lin Jian added that Beijing is prepared to support international efforts to reduce tensions. Turkey expressed unease at the rapid escalation following the Pahalgam attack. “We call on the parties to exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions,” said a statement from Ankara’s Foreign Ministry. “We expect that measures will be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible and that the necessary mechanisms, including in the field of counter-terrorism, will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.”

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry urged both India and Pakistan to “give priority to the voice of wisdom” and resolve their issues through diplomatic channels. The ministry stressed the need to maintain open lines of communication and reiterated its support for efforts aimed at promoting regional stability. In Tokyo, Japan’s government joined the chorus urging restraint. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the country was watching the developments with concern. “We are strongly concerned that further retaliatory exchanges will escalate into a full-blown military conflict,” he said at a press conference. “We strongly urge India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilise the situation through dialogue for the peace and stability of South Asia.”with agency inputs