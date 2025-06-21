World going through tensions, Yoga gives direction of peace: PM Modi

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world was going through some kind of tensions with many regions facing unrest and instability, and that Yoga gives a direction of peace and brings oneness. Addressing the 11th International Yoga day participants here, Modi said the day marks the beginning of the ancient practice for humanity where inner peace becomes global policy. "Unfortunately, today the whole world is going through some kind of tension. In many regions, unrest and instability are increasing. In such a situation, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again," he said. "My request to the world-- let this Yoga day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," the PM said.

Asserting that Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, background, age or ability, PM Modi said the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" which reflects a deep truth, that the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows food, on the rivers that give water and the health of animals that share the ecosystem and the plants that nourish, he further said. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness. Yoga leads on a journey towards oneness with the world and teaches that people are not isolated individuals but part of nature, Modi added. "Yoga is a great personal discipline. At the same time, it is a system that takes us from Me to We. Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity to point to where inner peace becomes global policy," he said. When India proposed in the United Nations that June 21 be celebrated as International Yoga day, in a short time 175 countries accepted it. After 11 years, Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world, he further said. "Whether the Sydney Opera House or the Everest mountain or the span of the ocean, the message is that Yoga is for everyone."

Modi congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh for the Yogandhra project. "I especially want to commend Nara Lokesh Garu's efforts," he said. In his address, Naidu said Modi made Yoga popular not only in India but across the world, turning it into a global wellness movement. He highlighted that Yoga Day is being celebrated in more than 175 countries, across 12 lakh locations with the participation of over 10 crore people. "I am thanking our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga popular not only in India (but also) across the world. He started International Yoga Day through the United Nations and made Yoga a global wellness movement," said Naidu.