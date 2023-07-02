World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

Harare: The West Indies will not be part of the ODI World Cup for the first time in the history of the tournament after being eliminated from the Qualifiers - a result that plunged country’s cricket to an unimaginable low, on Saturday.

Coming into the do-or-die Super Six contest, West Indies, packed with some bonafide T20 superstars, suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat against Scotland after managing a modest 181 in 43.5 overs.

Clive Lloyd’s team had won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979 and played the 1983 final, where it was beaten by India.