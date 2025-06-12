Working with local authorities to establish facts, provide support: UK High Commission in India

New Delhi: Hours after a London-bound plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, the British High Commission in India said it is working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Several casualties are feared. "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the British High Commission here said in a brief statement on its official X handle. In its post, the High Commission also shared a link to its travel advisory.