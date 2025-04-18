‘Working closely with Belgium on Mehul Choksi’s extradition’

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is working closely with Belgium for extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

Choksi was arrested in Belgium’s Antwerp on Saturday based on a formal request from the Indian government.

“Based on our extradition request, he was arrested. We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition so that he can face trial in the country,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Choksi is wanted by Indian probe agencies in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case.