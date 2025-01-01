Work together for more inclusive, sustainable future for India, world: President Murmu greets people on NY

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies1 Jan 2025 9:00 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted people on the New Year and asked them to renew commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world," she said in a post on X.

