Work done in 10 years just an appetiser, main course yet to come: PM Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Churu, Rajasthan, underscored the achievements of his government over the past decade, describing them as merely an “appetiser” with the “main course” yet to be served. He emphasised that the nation has transformed into a “new India” that retaliates against enemy attacks, a veiled reference to counterstrikes in Pakistan following terror incidents in India.



Modi criticised the Congress party for disrespecting the Army and causing divisions among the populace, asserting that these actions reflect the opposition party’s “identity”. He also highlighted that the nation was in a dire state during the Congress’ rule, with the economy collapsing due to large-scale scams and looting, leading to a decline in India’s global reputation.

The Prime Minister expressed his determination to change the situation, stating that he was chosen by the people in 2014 to serve them amidst their despair and frustration. He proudly mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world anticipated India’s downfall, the country emerged as the fifth-largest economy globally.

Modi also spoke about his “guarantee”, which is currently a topic of discussion in the country. He cited Rajasthan as an example of how his guarantees were fulfilled swiftly. He mentioned the successful implementation of cheaper cylinders for the poor and the completion of an inquiry against the Congress’ paper leak industry.

He criticised the former Congress government in the state for stalling the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, stating that the project was not only approved but also initiated after the BJP came to power. He asserted that the BJP fulfils its promises, unlike other parties that merely issue ‘Ghoshna Patra’, the BJP brings ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Modi attacked the Congress for its stance on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, claiming that the party issued an advisory instructing all Congress units to remain silent whenever the Ayodhya Ram temple is discussed. He also targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, stating that while he advocates for the removal of corruption, they aim to protect it.

He alleged that the ‘Ghamandiya Gathbandhan’ is holding rallies not for the election but to protect the corrupt. He mentioned that the ED has seized assets worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 years and questioned whether such action against the corrupt should not be taken.

Modi accused the Congress and the INDI Alliance of prioritising their own interests over the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit, and underprivileged people. He claimed that these are the same people who disrespected Baba Ambedkar.

He criticised the Congress for not allowing Bharat Ratna for Baba Saheb for decades, imposing Emergency, and not giving constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission. He proudly stated that the BJP fulfilled these decades-old demands and gave the country a Dalit president and a tribal woman as president.

Modi also mentioned that when airstrikes and surgical strikes occurred, Congress members demanded proof, thereby insulting the Army and dividing the country.

He further accused the Congress of always prioritising appeasement over the country’s interests.

He ended his speech by referring to the law on ‘triple talaq’, stating that it has saved the lives of not only Muslim sisters but also all Muslim families. The rally was also addressed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the BJP’s candidate from the Churu Lok Sabha seat, Devendra Jhajharia.