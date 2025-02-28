‘Won’t allow outsiders to capture Bengal’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, set a goal of securing a two-thirds majority in the 2026 Assembly elections by winning more than 215 seats. She also asserted that she would not allow outsiders to capture Bengal.

Banerjee at the same time lashed out at the Central agencies without naming them alleging failure in the investigation of the rape and murder at RG Kar and working at the behest of the BJP.

“In the 2021 Assembly polls, BJP leaders said 200 ‘paar’ but were defeated. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they claimed ‘400 paar’ but they could not even secure a majority. We will achieve a two-thirds majority, but you must ensure an even bigger victory. This time, BJP nominees must lose their deposits and the CPM and Congress candidates would also suffer a similar fate,” Banerjee said addressing a party conference of TMC’s elected representatives, leaders and functionaries at the Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata.

The TMC chief also asked party workers to keep an eye on who was coming to the area and ensure that there was no violence.

“We must ensure that our harmony is preserved and no person is tortured,” she remarked. The BJP had bagged 77 out of 294 seats in the 2021 Assembly Elections and with several BJP MLAs defecting to the Trinamool Congress, BJP legislators have reduced further.

Lashing out at the proactiveness of the Central agencies ahead of the polls, Banerjee said: “When elections come, they (the Centre) start charge-sheeting the TMC leaders and putting them behind bars in a desperate attempt to win elections.”

Banerjee predicted that the BJP will be voted out of power by 2027-29 and during this period they will be targeting Bengal by unleashing money power and Central agencies.

In a clear message to the party leaders, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that they should cooperate with political consultancy firm IPAC and stop backbiting.

“This IPAC is not of PK (Prasant Kishore). He (PK) works in other places and has floated a political party too. This IPAC is a new team. You should understand that we would all have to work together and so there should be no negative statement regarding IPAC. The BJP has control over some 50-odd agencies. We should have at least one who will conduct a field survey, hence you should cooperate with them,” she added. Banerjee’s statement gains significance amid recent criticism of IPAC by some party leaders. Pratik Jain, who heads IPAC, recently met her at Nabanna.

She instructed leaders to begin preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls by refining the voter list, enhancing grassroots outreach.