Women voters propel BJP to resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a resounding victory in the recent Assembly polls, marking a significant resurgence in two crucial states- Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The BJP also retained power in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the Congress party grappling for answers while the saffron party jubilantly celebrates its return to dominance.



The electoral landscape in Rajasthan was marked by visible discord within the Congress, notably the public tussle between ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her critics, particularly from the RSS camp. Despite a robust welfare push by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, the relentless campaigning and widespread popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in turning the tide in favour of the BJP. The Prime Minister’s numerous visits throughout the election year, extensive rallies across the state, and strategically timed road shows in the campaign’s final phase proved instrumental in the saffron party’s successful outreach to all segments of society.

An essential factor contributing to the BJP’s triumph was the significant support from silent women voters. In approximately 41,006 rural booths across 33 districts in the state, experts observed a higher voter turnout among women in 19 districts, with an additional 6 districts in urban areas.

Despite the Congress government’s efforts to attract women voters through various schemes, a staggering 48 per cent of the desert state’s population favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In constituencies where women’s turnout surpassed men’s, the BJP secured victory in 50 out of 88 seats, while Congress managed only 30, with independent candidates and small parties bagging 8 seats.

According to election commission data, 76.11 per cent of women in rural areas voted on polling day, slightly higher than the 75.27 per cent turnout for males. In urban areas, 70.28 per cent of females voted compared to 72.13 per cent of males.

Notably, rural polling stations in Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, and Udaipur witnessed an impressive 80 per cent women voter turnout, slightly surpassing the 78 per cent male turnout.

In Chhattisgarh, women voters played a crucial role in shaping the electoral outcome, given the state’s remarkable gender ratio where women outnumbered male voters by over a lakh.

The prevalence of crimes against women fueled by alcohol, widely consumed in the state, became a critical issue.

The Congress government, led by Bhupesh Bhagel, failed to fulfil its promise of an alcohol ban, as outlined in their election manifesto.

Despite cultural practices in tribal and remote regions involving liquor consumption, demands for a ban remained high.

The BJP’s women-centric initiatives, support for women’s self-help groups, and commitment to free education for girls up to graduation resonated strongly with female voters. Chhattisgarh’s 18.68 lakh young voters between 18 and 22 also played a significant role in the BJP’s success.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP turned the table by launching a game-changer scheme like ‘Ladli Behna’ to beat anti-incumbency. Under the scheme, women get Rs 1,250 per month.

The number of beneficiary women is a staggering 1.31 crore out of 2.72 crore women voters in the state.

On November 17, Madhya Pradesh recorded an impressive 77.82 per cent voter turnout with around 76.02 per cent of women voters casting their ballots.

Women voters’ turnout increased in 182 Assembly seats, out of the total 230, this year.

In contrast, the Congress found solace in winning Telangana, achieving a historic victory by defeating a regional party that seemed deeply entrenched in the state.

Among the 199 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, the BJP secured 115 seats, while Congress won 69, BSP 2, and others gained 13.

In Madhya Pradesh’s 230 Assembly seats, the BJP retained 164, the Congress secured 65, and others won 1. In Chhattisgarh’s 90 Assembly seats, the BJP emerged victorious in 54, Congress in 35, and others in 1.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, Congress clinched 64 Assembly seats, BRS secured 39, BJP won 8, AIMIM claimed 7, and others held 1 seat.

As the political landscape reshapes, the BJP’s impressive comeback raises questions about the shifting dynamics within these states, with women voters emerging as a significant force that cannot be ignored.