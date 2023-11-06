Women soldiers, sailors and air warriors will get same leave benefits as their officer counterparts

New Delhi: In a significant move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the extension of provisions for maternity, child care, and child adoption leave to women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors on par with their officer counterparts.



The Defence Ministry on Sunday said, “This decision exemplifies the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive participation of women in the country’s Armed Forces, regardless of their rank.”

The move to extend these leave provisions is a significant step toward addressing women-specific family and social challenges that are particularly relevant to military life. It is poised to substantially improve the working conditions for women in the military, affording them a better balance between their professional and family responsibilities.

Simultaneously, the government has asserted that this development marks an important stride towards achieving gender equality within the Armed Forces. It empowers women to contribute to the defense and security of the nation on equal terms with their male colleagues. This decision underscores the broader commitment to harnessing the full potential of “Nari Shakti” (women power) and creating an environment of diversity and inclusivity within the military.

The official statement from the Defence Ministry affirmed, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been resolute in its commitment to harness the capabilities of ‘Nari Shakti.’ The inclusion of women as soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces is a testament to this commitment.”

The statement went on to highlight, “These women, often referred to as Agniveers, will bring their bravery, dedication, and patriotism to defend the country’s land, sea, and air frontiers.”

Indian women serving in the Armed Forces have been consistently shattering barriers in various fields. They have been operationally deployed in the world’s highest battlefield in Siachen, served on warships, and excelled in aviation. A significant milestone was achieved in 2019 with the recruitment of women as soldiers in the Indian Army’s Corps of Military Police.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been a steadfast advocate for ensuring that women have an equal standing with their male counterparts in all areas. The extension of these leave provisions signifies a positive change that recognizes the unique needs and challenges faced by women in the military. It is expected to significantly enhance the overall well-being and effectiveness of women serving in the Armed Forces, contributing to the nation’s defense and security with even greater strength and determination.