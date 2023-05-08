Women officers of Territorial Army to be posted along LoC

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has approved posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) along the Line of Control (LoC).

Following approval by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, women officers will also be posted as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters, Directorate General of Territorial Army in Delhi, as per organisational requirements.

The Defence Ministry said this progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations.

They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments.

The Territorial Army commenced commissioning women officers in 2019,...in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA. The Territorial Army is based on a citizen soldiers’ army concept and officers undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.