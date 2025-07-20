Women, girls 'unsafe' under DMK rule in TN: AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed concerns over the escalating crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, claiming that even young girls were not safe.

He alleged that criminals were getting emboldened and flayed the ruling DMK for not ensuring safety for girls and women.

Addressing a rally here on Saturday as part of his statewide campaign to "protect people, and redeem Tamil Nadu", Palaniswami said, "the culprit who allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi is yet to be arrested. Young girls, women and even elderly persons are not safe in the DMK rule."

"Do you want such a government to continue?" the former CM asked, and the crowd replied with a thunderous "no".

Speaking at Vedaranyam, famous for the salt sathyagraha against the British, Palaniswami said people were ‘disillusioned’ on all fronts with the present DMK regime and "they are ready for another Satyagraha - this time against the DMK to vote out that party in next year’s Assembly election."

Earlier, Palaniswami, accompanied by party seniors, visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Health, also known as the Velankanni church, lit a candle and offered prayers.

While addressing a roadshow in Nagapattinam, he paused for a few minutes from his campaign vehicle till the Muslims in the neighbourhood completed their evening prayers.