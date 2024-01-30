Women employees can now name children for family pension

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking decision, the Central Government has authorised female employees to nominate their sons or daughters for family pension, rather than their husbands, as stated in an official announcement on Monday.



Previously, family pension rights were extended to the spouse of a deceased government servant or pensioner, with other family members becoming eligible only after the spouse’s disqualification or demise, according to the statement.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, announced that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has introduced an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021. This amendment allows female government employees or pensioners to designate their eligible child/children for family pension after their own demise, instead of their spouse.

The amendment is designed to address situations where marital discord leads to divorce proceedings or cases filed under laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act, or the Indian Penal Code, Singh explained.

Describing the decision as groundbreaking with far-reaching socio-economic impacts, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry highlighted that it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to providing equitable rights to women. Singh stated that the amendment is in line with PM Modi’s policy of ensuring just and legitimate rights for women in every sector.

The DoPPW clarified that the female government servant or pensioner must submit a written request to the concerned head of office, indicating that family pension should be granted to her eligible child/children before her spouse, in the event of her death during ongoing proceedings.

The statement further noted that if the female government servant or pensioner passes away during the proceedings, the family pension will be disbursed accordingly.

In cases where a woman employee is survived by a widower with no eligible child, the family pension will be payable to the widower. However, if the widower is the guardian of a minor child or a child suffering from a mental disorder, the family pension will be payable to the widower as long as he remains the guardian. Once the child attains majority and remains eligible for family pension, it will be payable directly to the child.

For situations where the deceased female government servant or pensioner is survived by a widower and children who have attained majority but are still eligible for family pension, the family pension will be payable to such children, the statement explained.

Singh highlighted that a series of governance reforms have been introduced under the Prime Minister to create an enabling environment for working women. He also noted that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has made concerted efforts to increase the representation of women in central government jobs and to provide them with a balance between professional and family life.with agency inputs