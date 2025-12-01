Woman who 'married' corpse of lover claims cops abetted murder

Nanded: A day after "marrying" her lover's corpse, a 21-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Monday alleged that two cops from Itwara police station abetted his murder.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar said an inquiry will be conducted into the allegations by an Additional SP-rank officer.

Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's act at the deceased's home and her call for her kin to be hanged for the killing went viral on social media.

Police have arrested Mamidwar's two brothers- Himesh and Sahil (25)- and their father, Gajanan Mamidwar (45), in connection with the murder of Saksham Tate (20), which was prima facie a fallout of caste differences between the victim and Aanchal.

"On the day of murder, my brother Himesh took me to Itwara police station in Nanded in the morning and asked me to file a complaint against Saksham," she told PTI Videos.

Aanchal said she refused to file fake complaints.

"Two police officials provoked him (Himesh), saying that he should go kill the man, whom I love, rather than getting into a fight with other people," Aanchal said, adding that Himesh challenged them to visit the police station after killing Saksham.

“My brother was very angry. He told the police officials that he would come to the police station after killing Saksham. Then he killed him. My only demand is that the accused (her brother and father) must be punished the same way Saksham died... Now I have married him and will stay with his family. I will take care of them," she added.

Reacting to the allegations, SP Abinash Kumar said Aanchal didn't raise any such claim earlier.

"However, we have taken her statement on record. An Additional SP-rank officer will conduct the inquiry into this allegation", he told PTI.

Recalling the sequence of events, Aanchal claimed her family members had suddenly decided to visit their relatives in neighbouring Manwat town. Police picked up her father and brother from the relative's house.

Aanchal claimed that she came to know about Saksham's murder on November 28 when she was reading a newspaper at the Itwara police station.

She also alleged that her father and brothers have no qualms about beating people.

"Several cases were registered against them. Blood is like water for them. They have been to the jail earlier and settled everything through adjustments with the police", she alleged.

According to police, Saksham (20) was standing with his friends in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight erupted between him and Himesh Mamidwar.

Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, a police official said.

On Friday evening, Aanchal arrived at Saksham's house while preparations were on for his final rites. A distraught Aanchal then "married" his body, claiming it would make their love "immortal."

Later, speaking to reporters, she also sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham.

"I was in love with Saksham for the past three years, but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham, and now my father and brothers, Himesh and Sahil, have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged," Aanchal said.

She said that she planned to stay in Saksham's house from now onwards.

Police said Saksham and the main accused, Himesh, are both history-sheeters and were once close friends.

The Mamidwar household opposed Aanchal's relationship with Saksham, but the couple's refusal to end it finally culminated in the latter's killing and a dramatic "wedding", police added.

Six persons have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and other offences in the case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, an Itwara police station official said.

Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days, he added.